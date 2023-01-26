Piescream reviews
M........1
January 26, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
I was really surprised by the quality of the genetics but one would hope with such a cross you’d get results like this! Pie Scream is a indica dom hybrid for sure and is definitely going to be another hit strain imo, similar to the likes of GSC, Cereal Milk and Zkittles. A strong head stone with a matching body high without anxiety or rush—just comfy pillows. The terps smell of sweet and dank, similar to gelato strains, but unfortunately (imo) without the loud diesel. It hits hard though like a gelato and the high lasts for a longggg time. Highly highly recommend as I want to know other’s thoughts on this strain!
D........F
June 5, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
......so it's Sunday, game 2. From the beginning, my grower says, smell this. Open the sac.....BOOM, meaning that the aroma from this flower is the perfect way to make a first impression. Rich and pungent, earthy and dank. Lit it, tasted and held. Repeat. I usually put it down after the 2nd so that the medicine has time to work properly. Really elevated, but not so much that I can't focus on the game. Winnahs. ..lemme spell check. Aloha
w........1
March 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Amazing flower strain from 710. Feels and smells like a stronger version of runtz. Had me feeling super euphoric and floaty hehe
p........7
June 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Going out on a limb here and saying this is the best all around bud I've smoked in 30 yrs. My new #1. Nothing else but a perfect high
b........1
July 24, 2023
Happy
Hungry
First time trying this strain and wasn’t disappointed by any means. From the moment you open the jar you get uppercut with a pungent musky fruity smell that instantly makes you salivate🪵🍋🍊💦 first couple hits you can’t help but focus on the taste and smell that makes you want more then moments later you get hit with a body high like no other that mellows you out for the perfect night💤😮💨 100/10🤌🏻
r........7
April 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked on the flower hits you after the first or second toke after a full spliff the pain from my partners fibromyalgia is weaning off her rapidly she says so good there give you a tangly feeling in your face from the back of your eyes and neck good high definitely on the indica dom not really feeling the sativa buzz from its hybrid strain so maybe more on the 80/20 mark imo
d........5
August 30, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Talkative
Loved it. Great cross of strains. Taste, smells and buzz are all great. Buzz last for a few hours also.
b........d
January 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very well rounded high. I’m smoking it in the .5 gram chemiss cart. I will say the inhale taste like wet fresh cut grass which isn’t the best but the exhale isn’t bad at all. And high is definitely right on the money. I’m very big into rosin carts because it’s so hard to find anything that has a true to taste nowadays. You’ll find beautiful flower and carts and waxes that say there super terpy but you get it home and it has that same generic no flavor flavor. This is by far better then that but isn’t like a cran z from washers.