Very well rounded high. I’m smoking it in the .5 gram chemiss cart. I will say the inhale taste like wet fresh cut grass which isn’t the best but the exhale isn’t bad at all. And high is definitely right on the money. I’m very big into rosin carts because it’s so hard to find anything that has a true to taste nowadays. You’ll find beautiful flower and carts and waxes that say there super terpy but you get it home and it has that same generic no flavor flavor. This is by far better then that but isn’t like a cran z from washers.