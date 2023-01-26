I was really surprised by the quality of the genetics but one would hope with such a cross you’d get results like this! Pie Scream is a indica dom hybrid for sure and is definitely going to be another hit strain imo, similar to the likes of GSC, Cereal Milk and Zkittles. A strong head stone with a matching body high without anxiety or rush—just comfy pillows. The terps smell of sweet and dank, similar to gelato strains, but unfortunately (imo) without the loud diesel. It hits hard though like a gelato and the high lasts for a longggg time. Highly highly recommend as I want to know other’s thoughts on this strain!