Piescream

You scream, I scream, we all Piescream. This hybrid from Mean Gene Mendocino, made from a cross of Wedding Pie x (Gelato 33 x Cherry Limeade F5), has loud written all over it. Its buds are rich in violet and green hues with orange hairs and sugar-like trichomes. It’s one of only a few strains that make the cut for 710 Labs’ genetic library. Like its parents, Piescream turns up the terps with a complex mix of pungent dessert terps. Think of it like a smokable massage—pain and stress dissipate after only a couple of hits, with a dessert finish. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Piescream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. Piescream won six medals at the California State Fair Cannabis Awards 2024.

Piescream strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Happy

Piescream strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    16% of people say it helps with PTSD
Piescream strain reviews18

January 26, 2023
I was really surprised by the quality of the genetics but one would hope with such a cross you’d get results like this! Pie Scream is a indica dom hybrid for sure and is definitely going to be another hit strain imo, similar to the likes of GSC, Cereal Milk and Zkittles. A strong head stone with a matching body high without anxiety or rush—just comfy pillows. The terps smell of sweet and dank, similar to gelato strains, but unfortunately (imo) without the loud diesel. It hits hard though like a gelato and the high lasts for a longggg time. Highly highly recommend as I want to know other’s thoughts on this strain!
8 people found this helpful
June 5, 2023
5 people found this helpful
March 2, 2023
Amazing flower strain from 710. Feels and smells like a stronger version of runtz. Had me feeling super euphoric and floaty hehe
3 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight