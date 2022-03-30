Piff
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Piff
Upt
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Ammonia
Chemical
Diesel
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Piff effects are mostly energizing.
Piff potency is higher THC than average.
Piff is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Piff has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Piff, before let us know! Leave a review.
Piff strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Piff strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Piff strain reviews(20)
c........1
March 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
s........5
December 25, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
D........7
April 11, 2023
Creative
Giggly