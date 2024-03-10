What's good. Whoever the user is that rated Piff one star, and said "it's not a particular strain"... has no clue what they're talkin about. Although there are people, like them, that have no clue and do say "I got that piff"..but it's not piff. But again, if you weren't in NYC or the surrounding states in the late 90s early 2000s, you probably never smoked Piff or even knew what it was. Alot of rappers talked and rapped about Piff and or Haze. Piff is an actual strain originally out of NYC, I believe the Bronx. It was actually called Golden Haze, but then it was Piff, Haze, Pep, or Pepper Haze, Uptown Haze, also Blue. It was also in Florida, they called it Silver Haze, and Purple Haze. It was around heavily in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The real good piff used to come in skinny glass bottles like when Hydro first came out. It was around up until around 2010 and then it kind of disappeared. I heard the strain was locked away due to all of the crossbreeding of strains going on. Also heard there was a huge raid and all the seeds were destroyed or confiscated. Either way it wasn't around for awhile, although I would attend concerts in NYC and it was definitely always in the air. The buds are usually darker, flat buds, yet fluffy and light. An ounce of piff almost looks like two ounces sometimes. Piff has a very distinct smell and flavor. It has a peppery smell and almost like a musty basement. Only piff smells like this, you cannot mistake it. I know it sounds funny , but If it don't smell and taste like basement, it's not piff. I'm sure there are strains out there that may have a similar smell, but nothing compares to real Piff. Gorilla Glue #1 is the only strain I have had that has a similar taste and smell, but GG1 is not really popular and I have only found it in one place in the U.S. at a D.C. Dispensary. But Finally found a plug that has actual Piff in NJ. Erb-Hub. Piff is a Sativa, but may now be a hybrid but Sativa dominant. Definitely gets you nice and toasty, but not sleepy. Creativity pops, it gets you energized, super happy, and giggly with enough of it. Also it does help with sleep, so it may in fact be a hybrid. I can say this, some the best highs in my life came from piff, and I do believe the taste, for some reason, is a part of it. And not alot is needed. I remember the piff in the battles were only .7g and it would get a whole group of people toasted. Piff is definitely by far my favorite strain, I'm so glad I found a plug for it.

