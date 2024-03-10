Piff reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Piff.
Piff strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Piff strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Piff reviews
j........y
March 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
I only read the first/top review before deciding to plunge into the reviews. Also, my first review on Leafly. That out the way, I can attest to the top review, that you haven't a clue of what you speak if you say this strain is not original to itself. Having lived in NY in the 90's and early 2000's, I was given the golden opportunity to indulge on real deal PIFF. My favorite being Manhattan Brown that came from the city and a couple of my friends swore it actually came from The Diplomats aka Dipset, BITCH. Regardless, this strain is hands down, without contest, the best Sativa, the best cannabis I have ever smoked in my life. Living in Cali now, I have been exposed to a lot of good herb and produced myself some really great herb (the best being Strawberry Shortcake from Dark Horse Genetics). Manhattan Brown holds a special place in my mind and heart. Flavor... second to none, with literally no other strain out there coming close to the profile. I can't explain it it's so unique but may be because at the time I was only in my early 20's, and didn't start puffin till I was 19 so, maybe my pallet wasn't as developed as it is now. Anyway, if you're ever so luckily to get your hands on some real deal Manhattan, remember you're getting an opportunity to partake in a sesh with a legendary, paramount, celebrated, piece of cannabis history that the Bronx made possible and thrived thanks mostly because of connoisseur's that owned the rap game and were willing to risk their freedom for a flower they held so dear to their souls. Killa Cam, Jim Jones, Juelz Santa, Hell Rell, n 40 Cal to name a few, thank you for spreadin the word n representin a strain that will forever be fave. "This is grade-A piff you got garbage to puff, And when it come to my rocks get it polished and buffed" - Hell Rell
t........8
October 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Piff is actually a nickname give by dipset i believe, for the pfft pfft pfft cough from holding it in too long. Its a nickname for the strain CUBAN BLACK HAZE. Its my favorite all time strain used to pay 10 for .3 dimes and it was a enough to annihilate 3 even 4 people off that pinner. always loved that smell from it, would reak thru 3 bags zipped shuck , sticky foxtails , spears, tropical thai like look can be fluffy and stringy to dense and gushy. there are I remember after finally finding weight of it back in 2006 it was 120 a quarter 450 a ounce, and it was well worth it, and only the good weed plugs had weight of the real piff. There are different phenos of the piff, some are browner and yellow goldenish, some is bright green, its all the cuban black haze, growers who sell charged so much for it because of the longer growing time it took the grow this strain, up to 120 days to get its fullest potency and charestics, if its gets cut down early it makes a big difference in everything with this strain, its definitely worth it. All the piff all has that church francincense smell that you will fall in love with immediately, The odor alone gives you a knock out effect, its the collaboration of everything with this weed the smell is the flavor as well, a very one of kind flavor, people used to think it was soaked in heroin or opium, or sprayed with something to give it such that strong musty funk, basement chem , scent, and for its potency as well. It may be a sativa but this strain grown proper gives you a narcotic stone as well. This is legit the best bud i ever had in my life and its a sative 100%, it did go extinct for a while and kept in very tight circles but finally some awesome people got ahold of its genetics and made crosses and its now commercialized since last week, this is a moment of history, Thank you piff coast farms and everyone else that brought it back into the light. If you reading this and are a hardcore stoner, go check out some nyc haze,piff,puday, uptown haze, frankys.
f........s
May 16, 2024
Focused
Sleepy
Uplifted
Anxious
I actually really enjoyed this strain. Not too strong, quite reasonable. Smoked it while I was already tired but definitely helped me go to sleep. Was a bit emotional so this emphasized it, music was pretty good on it
c........1
March 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
What's good. Whoever the user is that rated Piff one star, and said "it's not a particular strain"... has no clue what they're talkin about. Although there are people, like them, that have no clue and do say "I got that piff"..but it's not piff. But again, if you weren't in NYC or the surrounding states in the late 90s early 2000s, you probably never smoked Piff or even knew what it was. Alot of rappers talked and rapped about Piff and or Haze. Piff is an actual strain originally out of NYC, I believe the Bronx. It was actually called Golden Haze, but then it was Piff, Haze, Pep, or Pepper Haze, Uptown Haze, also Blue. It was also in Florida, they called it Silver Haze, and Purple Haze. It was around heavily in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The real good piff used to come in skinny glass bottles like when Hydro first came out. It was around up until around 2010 and then it kind of disappeared. I heard the strain was locked away due to all of the crossbreeding of strains going on. Also heard there was a huge raid and all the seeds were destroyed or confiscated. Either way it wasn't around for awhile, although I would attend concerts in NYC and it was definitely always in the air. The buds are usually darker, flat buds, yet fluffy and light. An ounce of piff almost looks like two ounces sometimes. Piff has a very distinct smell and flavor. It has a peppery smell and almost like a musty basement. Only piff smells like this, you cannot mistake it. I know it sounds funny , but If it don't smell and taste like basement, it's not piff. I'm sure there are strains out there that may have a similar smell, but nothing compares to real Piff. Gorilla Glue #1 is the only strain I have had that has a similar taste and smell, but GG1 is not really popular and I have only found it in one place in the U.S. at a D.C. Dispensary. But Finally found a plug that has actual Piff in NJ. Erb-Hub. Piff is a Sativa, but may now be a hybrid but Sativa dominant. Definitely gets you nice and toasty, but not sleepy. Creativity pops, it gets you energized, super happy, and giggly with enough of it. Also it does help with sleep, so it may in fact be a hybrid. I can say this, some the best highs in my life came from piff, and I do believe the taste, for some reason, is a part of it. And not alot is needed. I remember the piff in the battles were only .7g and it would get a whole group of people toasted. Piff is definitely by far my favorite strain, I'm so glad I found a plug for it.
j........2
April 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is the best weed I ever had but I haven't seen real piff (New York City Haze) since at least the early 2000's. Growing up in CT in the 90's this was the top dawg strain that every body wanted. There wasn't anything like some fire haze from the city. Ounces used to go for $600 and a $20 was only .7 at best but there would be 5 of us on a blunt and we all would be toasted. I haven't seen anything like this in 20 years and I doubt it will come back around since weed was heavily regulated in the 90s. If you find any hit me up 😜
u........t
November 14, 2024
smoked it once bakk then and been lookin’ for it eva since
a........e
January 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Purchased from dispensary. This was labeled as a sativa leaning hybrid, and it feels like it. The buds were skinny with foxtails but they break up into a lot, same way I remember it being when I was younger. A smell and taste like no other, very hard to describe exactly, a very musty and peppery taste in a very good way. The high is very nice although too much gives me a little anxiety if smoked too late in the day. It's very energetic, great for getting things done around the house. Probably in my top 20 favorite daytime strains.
S........5
July 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Best strain, hands down. It tastes completely different from regular weed. I wish it's was still in circulation.