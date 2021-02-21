ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pillow Factory
Hybrid
THC 21%

Pillow Factory

5.0(2)
No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Limonene

Strain Details

Pillow Factory is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mandarin with Black Fire. This strain has a bright, citrus aroma with undertones of spice. Pillow Factory is an evenly balanced strain, which makes it ideal for those who are new to cannabis. Medical marijuana patients choose Pillow Factory to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, muscle spasms and anxiety.

Pillow Factory reviews2

Strains similar to Pillow Factory

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
