Pillow Factory is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mandarin with Black Fire. This strain has a bright, citrus aroma with undertones of spice. Pillow Factory is an evenly balanced strain, which makes it ideal for those who are new to cannabis. Medical marijuana patients choose Pillow Factory to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, muscle spasms and anxiety.
Strain Details
