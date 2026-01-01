Pillow Mints is a high-potency indica-dominant strain offered in Smalls format, known for its cool mint aroma and sweet, sugar-coated finish that sets it apart on the menu. With **THC frequently in the low-to-mid 30s, this cultivar delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that combines sweet, minty dessert notes with subtle earth, pine, and vanilla undertones. The effects are deeply relaxing and calming, easing both body and mind into tranquil comfort — perfect for evening use, stress relief, or settling down at the end of the day without feeling mentally heavy. Pillow Mints’ velvety smooth profile and soothing finish make it an ideal choice for consumers seeking a satisfying indica experience with lush flavor and potent relief.