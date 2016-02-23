ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pineapple Chunk
  4. Reviews

Pineapple Chunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Chunk.

Effects

Show all

227 people reported 1967 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

323

Avatar for Puffalo
Member since 2014
Pineapple Chunk is pretty chilled bud. It’s a tropical strain that will take you to the beach of Hawaii from the couch. The touch of Northern Lights in the chunk is nice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I’ve never had a strain affect me the way this strain did, it made me sad. It is a very strong medication and definitely will adjust your mood, but for me, it went the wrong way. It did calm my pain though. Gave the rest to family with MMC. They really enjoyed it. Enjoy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tallaz
Member since 2017
I usually got my Pineapple Express/AK47 as my go to but this may be my new go to. Smell is good and right now...I’m niice (yes there is an extra “i” because that’s how I feel)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jugs97
Member since 2020
one of my all time favorites!! smells like pineapples and straight gas super keify. great mild sativa high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for JamRockRasta420
Member since 2020
PC is literally the best strain for me, It puts me in the best mood.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LeWildPorker
Member since 2019
I found this to show many typical Indica effects and have a two sided profile as you wait for the effects to hit at their fullest. At first there are feelings of tingling and energy with increased focus, but after roughly an hour it fades into relaxed sleepiness with a huge appetite once you even co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CannAHQueen
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for JTremagz30
Member since 2019
Very uplifting and happy , energetic yet relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted