We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I’ve never had a strain affect me the way this strain did, it made me sad. It is a very strong medication and definitely will adjust your mood, but for me, it went the wrong way. It did calm my pain though. Gave the rest to family with MMC. They really enjoyed it. Enjoy.
I found this to show many typical Indica effects and have a two sided profile as you wait for the effects to hit at their fullest. At first there are feelings of tingling and energy with increased focus, but after roughly an hour it fades into relaxed sleepiness with a huge appetite once you even co...