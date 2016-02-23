ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Chunk, bred by Barney’s Farm, is an indica-leaning hybrid that induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This THC-rich strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Optimally, Pineapple Chunk will deliver a small dose of CBD with its crushing THC content, resulting in powerful painkilling and stress-relieving properties. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with Pineapple Chunk, so this may not be the best strain for treating sleeplessness or anxiety. Pineapple Chunk plants are resistant to mold and disease, and flower in 55 days indoors. 

227 people reported 1967 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Energetic 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Pineapple Chunk
Strain child
Maui Pineapple Chunk
child

