Pineapple DeVille has to be one of my favorite craft cultivation stains. When smoked or dry herb vaped you get beautiful citrusy and tropical notes of pineapple, coconut and orange that gently coats the pallet in a floral blanket. With some peppery spicy after notes. The density of the bud leads to a strain that can be rolled, packed or vaped with ease. The mellow body high and mental relaxation brings you back to a classic cannabis experience. Pineapple DeVille feels like weed should. Not over processed. Not sterile feeling, but high quality, flavorful herb that will be a delight to anyone who has the joy of smoking it.