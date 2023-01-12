Pineapple DeVille reviews
Pineapple DeVille strain effects
Pineapple DeVille strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........7
January 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Pineapple DeVille has to be one of my favorite craft cultivation stains. When smoked or dry herb vaped you get beautiful citrusy and tropical notes of pineapple, coconut and orange that gently coats the pallet in a floral blanket. With some peppery spicy after notes. The density of the bud leads to a strain that can be rolled, packed or vaped with ease. The mellow body high and mental relaxation brings you back to a classic cannabis experience. Pineapple DeVille feels like weed should. Not over processed. Not sterile feeling, but high quality, flavorful herb that will be a delight to anyone who has the joy of smoking it.
z........5
January 12, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
The best smelling flower I've come across in MA for sure. Will absolutely purchase again and can't wait to try their other strains!