Pineapple Durban is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Pineapple Durban has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Durban, before let us know! Leave a review.