Pineapple Durban effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Durban potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Durban is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Pineapple Durban has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Durban, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Durban strain effects
Pineapple Durban strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Durban strain reviews(3)
e........3
March 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
very nice experience this shit had me baked while taking a nice hot bath while jammin to some talking heads def getting more in the future ! have a good day stay high grounded
c........s
August 10, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
The batch I got clocked in at 18 percent THC and no CBD, so I was a little disappointed in the lower strength. It is a pleasant way to wake and bake, though.
K........L
September 13, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Sweet tasting buds!