Pineapple Durban reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Durban.
Pineapple Durban strain effects
Pineapple Durban strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
e........3
March 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
very nice experience this shit had me baked while taking a nice hot bath while jammin to some talking heads def getting more in the future ! have a good day stay high grounded
c........s
August 10, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
The batch I got clocked in at 18 percent THC and no CBD, so I was a little disappointed in the lower strength. It is a pleasant way to wake and bake, though.
K........L
September 13, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Sweet tasting buds!