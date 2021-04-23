Pineapple Faanta
HybridTHC 25%CBG 3%
Pineapple Faanta
Pfa
Hybrid
Talkative
Energetic
Uplifted
Pineapple
Tropical
Citrus
Terpinolene
Limonene
Myrcene
Pineapple Faanta effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Faanta potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Faanta is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pineapple Faanta - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple FaantaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Faanta strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Pineapple Faanta strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Faanta products near you
Similar to Pineapple Faanta near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pineapple Faanta strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
M........6
April 23, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
u........a
May 3, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
a........a
August 26, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted