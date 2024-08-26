Pineapple Fanta is a strong hybrid strain frosty neon green with some purples looked like gems. with a bold tropical citrus and pineapple scent. The flavour is just as captivating, sweet pineapple on the inhale followed by a sharp, sour lemon exhale that leaves your mouth watering. The high is intense, kicking in quickly and lifting you into a euphoric, clear-headed state with a surge of creative energy. However, this strain's potency means it’s not for the faint of heart. Consume with caution, as it can cause paranoia and bad. dry eyes. Overall, Pineapple Fanta is a powerful and rewarding strain for those with experience.

1 person found this helpful helpful report