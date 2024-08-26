Pineapple Faanta reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Faanta.
Pineapple Faanta strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Pineapple Faanta strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
a........a
August 26, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Pineapple Fanta is a strong hybrid strain frosty neon green with some purples looked like gems. with a bold tropical citrus and pineapple scent. The flavour is just as captivating, sweet pineapple on the inhale followed by a sharp, sour lemon exhale that leaves your mouth watering. The high is intense, kicking in quickly and lifting you into a euphoric, clear-headed state with a surge of creative energy. However, this strain's potency means it’s not for the faint of heart. Consume with caution, as it can cause paranoia and bad. dry eyes. Overall, Pineapple Fanta is a powerful and rewarding strain for those with experience.
s........s
January 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I got a vape pen of this, it kinda taste like a non-sweet pineapple. Overall i felt very relaxed and chill. Bit more of a head high than body high. Its definitely a unique flavor and feel that may not be for everyone but I think its alright. My friends like it more than I do.
a........5
July 11, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Anxious
Decent strain, if you want a high that leaves you still high functioning. I didn't get any of the fun, heady, or giggly high that I was hoping for. Munchies were moderate - could be avoided if kept busy, but it's a conscious effort. Energy levels aren't as high as I prefer - it's probably hard to compare to Durban Poison or Mango Haze, my top faves. Decent arousal level, good sex. I'll smoke again if offered, but won't seek this one out again.
u........a
May 3, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
It’s amazing high. Has a sweet and citrus flavor with a great body high!! No head high. Wakes you up if your tired!!!
S........3
June 24, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Amazing strain!! Flavor and smell are exactly alike. Great campfire bud, very talkative and chill
k........b
July 26, 2023
Tasted just like Fanta
D........y
March 24, 2023
Sleepy
Headache
Smells sweet from the pineapple but also a bit peppery to me. Super harsh when I smoked it out of a bong. Had me coughing for a good minute. Bought it at the dispo in a shake for a good deal. Got pretty high off of it but probably wouldn’t buy again
r........7
March 6, 2022
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Always puts me in a great mood