Hybrid

Pineapple Mayhem by Mosca Seeds is a fruity cannabis strain with an above average yield. It’s a cross of Sonic Fly #B4 and Pink 2.0, and has a flowering period of 55 to 60 days. Pineapple Mayhem presents bulbous colas that burst with sweet, tropical aromas. Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.

