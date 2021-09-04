Pineapple Mimosa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Mimosa.
Pineapple Mimosa strain effects
Pineapple Mimosa strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
J........2
September 4, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Excellent strain. Feel energized and productive nice smooth mind body buzz not sedating at all. Helped some with my chronic pain helped relax my anxiety and
d........3
July 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dry eyes
Not a big fan of sativas because they tend to exaggerate my anxious tendencies, but this is my favorite if i were to have one. The terp profile is strong on this flower and the taste and effects hit wonderfully.
r........9
May 12, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
great, just great. taste so citrusy and pineapple like. if you can grab this bad boy. get that ya feel me! im fried baked ziti rn
d........2
November 27, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Delicious in vape form! I lean towards indica dominant strains, but make an exception for this one. Keeps me calm busy busy.
l........l
September 22, 2024
I'm not big on sativas but I am big on this strain. this is literally the strain that gets me going at the beginning of the day. it just makes the world happier and easier.
r........a
June 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I like to compare strain, pineapple is better then sour joker for a fact
l........4
August 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
it has such a sweet and almost slightly smokey air to it. left me filling out my whole planner and working on things for class. it’s such a good strain
a........a
June 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
Brain feels busy, but my body is tired.