Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Mimosa.

Pineapple Mimosa strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Focused

Pineapple Mimosa strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Lack of appetite
    10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite

September 4, 2021
Excellent strain. Feel energized and productive nice smooth mind body buzz not sedating at all. Helped some with my chronic pain helped relax my anxiety and
8 people found this helpful
July 12, 2024
Not a big fan of sativas because they tend to exaggerate my anxious tendencies, but this is my favorite if i were to have one. The terp profile is strong on this flower and the taste and effects hit wonderfully.
3 people found this helpful
May 12, 2024
great, just great. taste so citrusy and pineapple like. if you can grab this bad boy. get that ya feel me! im fried baked ziti rn
2 people found this helpful
November 27, 2023
Delicious in vape form! I lean towards indica dominant strains, but make an exception for this one. Keeps me calm busy busy.
2 people found this helpful
September 22, 2024
I'm not big on sativas but I am big on this strain. this is literally the strain that gets me going at the beginning of the day. it just makes the world happier and easier.
2 people found this helpful
June 12, 2022
I like to compare strain, pineapple is better then sour joker for a fact
1 person found this helpful
August 27, 2023
it has such a sweet and almost slightly smokey air to it. left me filling out my whole planner and working on things for class. it’s such a good strain
1 person found this helpful
June 10, 2023
Brain feels busy, but my body is tired.
1 person found this helpful

