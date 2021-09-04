stock photo similar to Pineapple Mimosa
Pineapple Mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Chunk and Mimosa. Pineapple Mimosa is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pineapple Mimosa effects include feelings of focuscreativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pineapple Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Massachusetts-based Herban Cannabis Co. and Boston Farmers, Pineapple Mimosa features flavors like tropical, sweet, and pineapple. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Pineapple Mimosa typically ranges from $15-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Pineapple Mimosa strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Focused

Pineapple Mimosa strain helps with

Pineapple Mimosa strain reviews

September 4, 2021
Excellent strain. Feel energized and productive nice smooth mind body buzz not sedating at all. Helped some with my chronic pain helped relax my anxiety and
8 people found this helpful
July 12, 2024
Not a big fan of sativas because they tend to exaggerate my anxious tendencies, but this is my favorite if i were to have one. The terp profile is strong on this flower and the taste and effects hit wonderfully.
3 people found this helpful
May 12, 2024
great, just great. taste so citrusy and pineapple like. if you can grab this bad boy. get that ya feel me! im fried baked ziti rn
2 people found this helpful
