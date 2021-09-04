Pineapple Mimosa
Pineapple Mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Chunk and Mimosa. Pineapple Mimosa is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pineapple Mimosa effects include feelings of focus, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pineapple Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Massachusetts-based Herban Cannabis Co. and Boston Farmers, Pineapple Mimosa features flavors like tropical, sweet, and pineapple. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Pineapple Mimosa typically ranges from $15-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple MimosaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Mimosa strain effects
Pineapple Mimosa strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Mimosa products near you
Similar to Pineapple Mimosa near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—