HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Pine
Citrus
Lime
Ocimene
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Pineapple Mintz effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Mintz potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Mintz, also known as Pineapple Mints,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and talkative. Pineapple Mintz has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is ocimene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Mintz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Mintz strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Pineapple Mintz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Mintz strain reviews(4)
W........9
October 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This one give me a heavy euphoric energizing rush, super piney smell and taste. Good one for the daytime!
p........t
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I hit the joint maybe 6 times. I felt good, it was a cool high…i say 20 mins later, i couldn’t stop laughing. 10/10 recommend before a movie or some fun activity.
b........n
October 26, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
old timey creeper for me. The longer after I vaped the flower, the more stoned I get. Def a repurchase strain from Phat Panda. Killer pricing at MSM in Vancouver