Pineapple Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Mintz.
Pineapple Mintz strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Pineapple Mintz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Mintz reviews
W........9
October 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This one give me a heavy euphoric energizing rush, super piney smell and taste. Good one for the daytime!
p........t
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I hit the joint maybe 6 times. I felt good, it was a cool high…i say 20 mins later, i couldn’t stop laughing. 10/10 recommend before a movie or some fun activity.
b........n
October 26, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
old timey creeper for me. The longer after I vaped the flower, the more stoned I get. Def a repurchase strain from Phat Panda. Killer pricing at MSM in Vancouver
h........2
May 27, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Headache
Seems like a creeping high. Will smoke some for a little bit and then the high hits me all at once. Gives me some minor headaches, but I'm used to higher quality. It's not bad for the price, if you can't get something better but it can mess you up if you smoke to much.