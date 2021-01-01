Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Pineapple Poison

Picture of Pineapple Poison
stock photo similar to pineapple poison
THC 19%CBG 1%Myrcene

Pineapple Poison potency is higher than average.

no flavors reported yet
top effect
aroused

Pineapple Poison is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pineapple Poison. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Pineapple Poison near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Poison products near you
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Pineapple Poison effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Headache
50% of people say it helps with headache
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia

Similar to Pineapple Poison

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pineapple Poison reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Pineapple Poison terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Pineapple Poison is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and humulene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Humulene(hoppy)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Pineapple Poison