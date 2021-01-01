Loading…

Pineapple Pomegranate

THC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Uplifted
Focused
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Pineapple Pomegranate is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pineapple Pomegranate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Pineapple Pomegranate effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

