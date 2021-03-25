Loading…
Pineapple Pomegranate reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Pomegranate.

Pineapple Pomegranate effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

Pineapple Pomegranate reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
33% of people taste the flavor flowery
Lavender
33% of people taste the flavor lavender
Orange
33% of people taste the flavor orange

