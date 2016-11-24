Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Purple Skunk.
Reviews
10
KDNJimenez
Member since 2018
I felt aroused, talkative, relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. It was a good high similar to when I smoked God’s Green Crack but it was like it complemented each other. I would say this one puts you more in the horny sleepy mode and then relaxed for great sleep
Pineapple Purple Skunk (NJ blend)
This is a review for our blend of Pineapple and Purple Skunk strains, may differ from MTGs. (97'PineappleM x PurpleSkunkClone)
Looks: Bright green with streaks of purple going through its old school bud structure. Red hairs stand straight up and very few leaves. Thi...