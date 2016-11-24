ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for KDNJimenez
Member since 2018
I felt aroused, talkative, relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. It was a good high similar to when I smoked God’s Green Crack but it was like it complemented each other. I would say this one puts you more in the horny sleepy mode and then relaxed for great sleep
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for kintoun
Member since 2017
Don't plan on doing anything for a few hours after you smoke this. You won't be leaving the couch anytime soon.
Avatar for kaylareenee
Member since 2015
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 110timmydodson
Member since 2016
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 110timmydodson
Member since 2016
great big purple buds, strong sweet smell, very icky sricky. gets you hungry
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Pineapple Purple Skunk (NJ blend) This is a review for our blend of Pineapple and Purple Skunk strains, may differ from MTGs. (97'PineappleM x PurpleSkunkClone) Looks: Bright green with streaks of purple going through its old school bud structure. Red hairs stand straight up and very few leaves. Thi...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Teehawk
Member since 2015
Very sweet hit, easy to take a lot of
Avatar for glazinblazin
Member since 2015
Great overall burn when smoking and a well cerebral high with some body numbness 7/10 would probably try again
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed