Avatar for 420yeetusdeletus
Member since 2019
This strain is great for creativity and productivity. It may take a while to kick in for some so don't go taking that much if it's your first time smoking it. With my personal experience it took 30 minutes for me to feel it and then the high gradually increased in a steady and calming way.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sarahnicole
Member since 2014
I love this strain a lot!! This strain really taps into my creative &amp; talkative side, I tend to go on walks &amp; hikes a lot &amp; this strain is great for that. I definitely still feel like I could function properly in public lol I would recommend this strain over &amp; over!
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Cronikusa
Member since 2018
A few puffs and will be stoned to the bone. A head high makes body feel light. Perfect for outdoors or for inspiration
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Theburns
Member since 2018
It's relaxing. But uplifting. Just raises your eyebrows. Like if someone was raising your eyebrows while you're closing your eyes, that's what this is.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for amberleena
Member since 2017
Very clear buzz. Releases tension in the back of the head and dulls girl cramps. Can feel the initial high behind the eyes and center of the head. It mellows to an awake and comfortable buzz. I could smoke this during the day and be super functional. It’s a new favorite.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for CatalinaBreeze
Member since 2018
Interesting fruity-diesel aromas. Smooth smoke. The high is clear-headed and invigorating. More of a fountain of youth than an intoxicant. The mood shift is significant. Musical equivalent: "Itchycoo Park" by Small Faces.
FocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for loveandddrevenge
Member since 2017
Pineapple Sage offers a great, clean, happy high. Any anxiety I have clears out of my head almost immediately. This is a great daytime strain if you want the uplifting euphoria of a head high, without the constraints of a body high- very functional. The flavor is sweet with lemon and a hint of earth...
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for GothicLucien
Member since 2017
Pretty euphoric actually. Really nice strain for hiking or taking walks for sure
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry