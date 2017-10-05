ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.9 12 reviews

Pineapple Sage

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Pineapple Sage
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Pineapple Sage by Love Genetics is a backcross of CBD Rich Blessing with a unique expression of recessive genetics. It boasts a strong THC-dominant cannabinoid profile despite being created from relatively balanced 2:1 THC/CBD strains. This unique expression of the CBD Rich Blessing yields a tropical and herbal terpene profile of citrus and sage with effects that are centered and sativa-forward. Pineapple Sage is motivating and optimistic without being overstimulating, making it a helpful companion for active cannabis consumers.

 

12

