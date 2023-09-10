Pink Acai reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Acai.
Pink Acai strain effects
Pink Acai strain flavors
Pink Acai strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Inflammation
R........t
September 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I got this strain in a Stizzy 40 infused pre-roll. Smell was amazing with sweet hints of vanilla and citrus. Taste delicious with pink fruity sweet taste and sweet aftertaste. 10/10 would recommend
C........8
August 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Delicious taste! clear mind, relaxed, good mood and stress relief! New fav
s........r
August 10, 2023
Creative
Focused
We just got this from Flying Head in Basom -NY and it’s wonderful! Dank as hell! Flavor is earthy with a touch of berry. Packed a bowl, couple hits in and we were feeling nice!
J........4
December 4, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Helped with my adhd, bpd and depression and anxiety.
h........i
December 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Me (sativa/psychedelics lover): The stiiizy THC pods are amazing! The Pink Açaí tastes exactly like it sounds! It keeping me feeling productive while working yet still provides to chill mellow high as a perfect hybrid. Def recommend!!! 5 stars BF (hybrid and/or indica/downers dude): Tastes like exactly how it sounds. Good terpenes. Perfect 50/50 hybrid; perfect anytime anywhere. 5 stars
g........x
October 26, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
One of my favorite strains so far, love the effect which puts you high but rather focused and in a pretty good feeling.
l........6
December 9, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
a solid 50/50 hybrid, perfect for evenings where you need to destress, lift your mood, relax, and of course have some munchies.
v........n
November 23, 2023
Talkative
Anxious
Dry mouth
I smoked a preroll last night. Took only 4 puffs and got paranoid as hell!!! Started screaming “I don’t want to die”. But the thing is I KNEW I was fine and was tweaking but it felt so real that I was dying. Then I slept so well after the trip wore off. I’ll try it again and update the review. Smoked STIZZY brand pre roll.