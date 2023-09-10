Pink Acai reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Acai.

Pink Acai strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Relaxed

Pink Acai strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    23% of people say it helps with Inflammation

September 10, 2023
I got this strain in a Stizzy 40 infused pre-roll. Smell was amazing with sweet hints of vanilla and citrus. Taste delicious with pink fruity sweet taste and sweet aftertaste. 10/10 would recommend
11 people found this helpful
August 10, 2023
Delicious taste! clear mind, relaxed, good mood and stress relief! New fav
9 people found this helpful
August 10, 2023
We just got this from Flying Head in Basom -NY and it’s wonderful! Dank as hell! Flavor is earthy with a touch of berry. Packed a bowl, couple hits in and we were feeling nice!
8 people found this helpful
December 4, 2023
Helped with my adhd, bpd and depression and anxiety.
4 people found this helpful
December 9, 2023
Me (sativa/psychedelics lover): The stiiizy THC pods are amazing! The Pink Açaí tastes exactly like it sounds! It keeping me feeling productive while working yet still provides to chill mellow high as a perfect hybrid. Def recommend!!! 5 stars BF (hybrid and/or indica/downers dude): Tastes like exactly how it sounds. Good terpenes. Perfect 50/50 hybrid; perfect anytime anywhere. 5 stars
3 people found this helpful
October 26, 2023
One of my favorite strains so far, love the effect which puts you high but rather focused and in a pretty good feeling.
2 people found this helpful
December 9, 2023
a solid 50/50 hybrid, perfect for evenings where you need to destress, lift your mood, relax, and of course have some munchies.
2 people found this helpful
November 23, 2023
I smoked a preroll last night. Took only 4 puffs and got paranoid as hell!!! Started screaming “I don’t want to die”. But the thing is I KNEW I was fine and was tweaking but it felt so real that I was dying. Then I slept so well after the trip wore off. I’ll try it again and update the review. Smoked STIZZY brand pre roll.
2 people found this helpful

