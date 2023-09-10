stock photo similar to Pink Acai
Hybrid

Pink Acai

Pink Acai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Acai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Acai has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Pink Acai is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pink Acai effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Acai when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by STIIIZY, Pink Acai features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pink Acai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pink Acai is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Acai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Pink Acai

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Pink Acai strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Relaxed

Pink Acai strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    23% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pink Acai products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pink Acai near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pink Acai strain reviews15

September 10, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I got this strain in a Stizzy 40 infused pre-roll. Smell was amazing with sweet hints of vanilla and citrus. Taste delicious with pink fruity sweet taste and sweet aftertaste. 10/10 would recommend
11 people found this helpful
August 10, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Delicious taste! clear mind, relaxed, good mood and stress relief! New fav
9 people found this helpful
August 10, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
We just got this from Flying Head in Basom -NY and it’s wonderful! Dank as hell! Flavor is earthy with a touch of berry. Packed a bowl, couple hits in and we were feeling nice!
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Pink Acai strain genetics

Strain parent
Pkk
Pink Kush
parent
Pink Acai
PnkAcai
Pink Acai