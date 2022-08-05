Pink Anxiety
Pink Anxiety
PAx
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Focused
Sweet
Pungent
Butter
Pink Anxiety effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Anxiety, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink AnxietyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Anxiety strain effects
Pink Anxiety strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Anxiety products near you
Similar to Pink Anxiety near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pink Anxiety strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
j........0
August 5, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
o........2
July 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed