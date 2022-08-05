Pink Anxiety reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........0
August 5, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I've dabbed this strain and will continue to because it is so relaxing 😌
o........2
July 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good taste. Mellow high. Nice aroma.