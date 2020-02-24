We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Candy Kush.
Reviews
1
hunter9231
Member since 2016
I'm having a first meet + greet now with this lovely Pink Candy-lady, and I'm happy to make her acquaintance!
She is a dense bud of beautiful purple + orange + very bright green. And she is a sweet, light + bright smoke — in taste + flavor, harshness & high. Very easy-breezy feelings that are li...