Pink Certz strain effects
Pink Certz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Pink Certz reviews
J........2
October 8, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The colas I got were predominantly dark green with pale green and purple marbling. It was dense with an abundance of short, little trichomes. It smells the way bud heavy in limonene and caryophyllene smell. It has a very fresh, lemony scent with herbal and earthy undertones peeking out. There’s a slight tartness reminiscent of fruit. When ground, the purple in the bud really starts to show, peppering the green in a deep Russian violet. My first smoke of Pink Certz was the most potent. It was a creeper for sure. I smoked my blunt (no tobacco, palm leaf wrap, 0.5 grams) and was completely fine, but by the time I finished I was flavor blasted. I’d describe the high as a fantastic balance of cerebral and body effects. I had a headband sensation, tingling all over my body (especially my cheeks), some arousal, and some very fantastic euphoria. I was able to lean into the high and let my body go to space OR tap into the sativa aspects and still function reasonably well in a conversation with my roommate and her boyfriend. The next several smokes were more mellow, as my tolerance adjusts quickly to mitigate some effects of the marijuana. Still, this weed relaxed my body and made me happy. Overall, one of the better strains I’ve tried and I’m very glad I had the opportunity to smoke this weed. I have an irrational belief that all descendants of Girl Scout Cookies will always work for me. Every GSC descendant I’ve tried has been fire. Pink Certz has GSC quite deep in its lineage, GSC being the strain’s great great great grandmother. But nonetheless, I find this to be a stellar strain. If you’re able to find it, I highly recommend giving it a try :)
e........b
March 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
need if you have adhd. like a stimulant fr.
2........q
March 21, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This bud looks a lot better than the buds they have a pic of on here for one. Purple looks like it’s ben snowed on so many trichomes. Anyhow very stony I feel focused stoned. It focused. Feel relived fro. Some pain gone good for ptsd depression I’m just happy. All around good 50/50 hybrid in my opinion. I will buy it again that’s for sure. Love it!
A........1
July 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This is my number one “work weed.” It helps me focus and get things done without feeling panicky and stressed. Best choice for ADHD, in my personal experience. Quickly solve executive dysfunction and anxiety paralysis with a few puffs of this God-blessed strain.
0........s
June 29, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
A mate had this one, decided to give it a try. The flavour profile was very fuel x herbal like, it’s definitely an acquired taste which I enjoy. This strain would be more for advanced users seeking different effects and results of strains, not for a first time user. If you are looking for a tasteful amp up for a game this is go to, it also looks nothing like picture. Small buds with a deep green outside with lovely purple leaves and a great amount of THC crystals, worth a try but definitely not the best bud out there.
G........r
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Just vaped some pink certz flower grown by buckeye relief. Tested 22.6% thc and the dominant terpenes are myrcene, Caryophyllene and linalool. The buds are dark green with orange hairs and they’re dense. The aroma is loud af. Minty and gas. The flavors out of a pax 2 was also minty with a hint of red wine and diesel fumes. I’m vaping for chronic pain, depression and anxiety. Pink Certz calmed the inflammation pain, lifted my mood and got me relaxed and focused. Glad a got a half. Will buy again and again.
v........3
August 3, 2023
Creative
Focused
Pretty chill smoked an Oz of shake but always wanted to be getting things done. I’d wake and bake the strain through the day.
s........2
October 19, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Wonderfully strain for the daytime or parties. Great for depression,PTSD,bipolar or introverts. Mine tested at 33%THCa and 28.99%THC and the high is long lasting. Idk why it was labeled Indica. Probably because the high is controllable either way.