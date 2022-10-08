Pink Certz
Pink Certz is a weed strain bred by Compound Genetics. It's a cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. A Pink Certz from Sense SF won the Transbay Challenge cannabis contest in 2022 in San Francisco. Pink Certz smells like minty grapes and fuel. The strain has a hybrid effect.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Pink Certz strain reviews41
J........2
October 8, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
e........b
March 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
2........q
March 21, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy