Hybrid

Pink Certz

Pink Certz is a weed strain bred by Compound Genetics. It's a cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. A Pink Certz from Sense SF won the Transbay Challenge cannabis contest in 2022 in San Francisco. Pink Certz smells like minty grapes and fuel. The strain has a hybrid effect.

Pink Certz strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Relaxed

Pink Certz strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Pink Certz strain reviews41

October 8, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
The colas I got were predominantly dark green with pale green and purple marbling. It was dense with an abundance of short, little trichomes. It smells the way bud heavy in limonene and caryophyllene smell. It has a very fresh, lemony scent with herbal and earthy undertones peeking out. There’s a slight tartness reminiscent of fruit. When ground, the purple in the bud really starts to show, peppering the green in a deep Russian violet. My first smoke of Pink Certz was the most potent. It was a creeper for sure. I smoked my blunt (no tobacco, palm leaf wrap, 0.5 grams) and was completely fine, but by the time I finished I was flavor blasted. I’d describe the high as a fantastic balance of cerebral and body effects. I had a headband sensation, tingling all over my body (especially my cheeks), some arousal, and some very fantastic euphoria. I was able to lean into the high and let my body go to space OR tap into the sativa aspects and still function reasonably well in a conversation with my roommate and her boyfriend. The next several smokes were more mellow, as my tolerance adjusts quickly to mitigate some effects of the marijuana. Still, this weed relaxed my body and made me happy. Overall, one of the better strains I’ve tried and I’m very glad I had the opportunity to smoke this weed. I have an irrational belief that all descendants of Girl Scout Cookies will always work for me. Every GSC descendant I’ve tried has been fire. Pink Certz has GSC quite deep in its lineage, GSC being the strain’s great great great grandmother. But nonetheless, I find this to be a stellar strain. If you’re able to find it, I highly recommend giving it a try :)
37 people found this helpful
March 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
need if you have adhd. like a stimulant fr.
27 people found this helpful
March 21, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This bud looks a lot better than the buds they have a pic of on here for one. Purple looks like it’s ben snowed on so many trichomes. Anyhow very stony I feel focused stoned. It focused. Feel relived fro. Some pain gone good for ptsd depression I’m just happy. All around good 50/50 hybrid in my opinion. I will buy it again that’s for sure. Love it!
23 people found this helpful
