HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Pink Gas
Pink Gas effects are mostly calming.
Pink Gas potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Gas is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, giggly, and euphoric. Pink Gas has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Gas, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 39% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Pink Gas strain reviews23
A........s
February 28, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
m........y
October 25, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
e........n
August 17, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused