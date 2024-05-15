Pink Gorilla
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Pink Gorilla
PiG
Hybrid
Relaxed
Uplifted
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Berry
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Limonene
Pink Gorilla effects are mostly calming.
Pink Gorilla potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric. Pink Gorilla has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Gorilla, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pink Gorilla strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Pink Gorilla strain flavors
Pink Gorilla strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pink Gorilla strain reviews(19)
p........0
May 15, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
10/10 bud. This strain is the definition of pure gas. There is such an amazing gassy and earthy flavor that you are absolutely mindblown. It also hits crazy mostly on the body but there is a slight uplift to it as well. If you ever get a chance to try this it's a must cop you will be amazed.
t........5
February 21, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
pick up a 1/8 a this ##$%% in Phoenix. phewwww this shhhhh bad bwoy
d........t
November 7, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
What a mind blowing taste. After consuming a nice milky hit from my water pipe, I was left with a smooth fruity taste which was super pleasant on the pallet for about 15 -20 minutes after. I feel like this is something you should give someone you really love during the holiday season. I was left with my eyes hanging low and my mood quite optimistic. Can’t wait to hunt down some beans of this strain so I could add her to my garden.