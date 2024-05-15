Pink Gorilla reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Gorilla.
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
p........0
May 15, 2024
10/10 bud. This strain is the definition of pure gas. There is such an amazing gassy and earthy flavor that you are absolutely mindblown. It also hits crazy mostly on the body but there is a slight uplift to it as well. If you ever get a chance to try this it's a must cop you will be amazed.
t........5
February 21, 2025
pick up a 1/8 a this ##$%% in Phoenix. phewwww this shhhhh bad bwoy
d........t
November 7, 2021
What a mind blowing taste. After consuming a nice milky hit from my water pipe, I was left with a smooth fruity taste which was super pleasant on the pallet for about 15 -20 minutes after. I feel like this is something you should give someone you really love during the holiday season. I was left with my eyes hanging low and my mood quite optimistic. Can’t wait to hunt down some beans of this strain so I could add her to my garden.
c........7
January 28, 2022
This is a night strain before you lay down to relax or do nothing for a bit however it's manageable to where I'f you need to do something your capable for the task at hand Nice euphoria with the right dash of cerebral. Relieves inflammation aches pains headaches and lethargic
C........2
December 8, 2021
So to the other person that’s commented so far, how is this for anxiety it doesn’t cause like a detached or trippy vibe? I’m an Indica and Runtz is the farthest I can go sativa leaning without being anxious but so far I’ve been stuck on all Runtz esp by Headchange and graptruntz purple Kush or Northern Lights are my go to. But this sounds nice
m........s
January 17, 2025
I smelled pine, gass, cheese and lemon. The taste is soft sour and earthy. The high is strong but doesn’t blow your head off. I feel like i am in a cozy place with brain lag. I cant say much im to high🤣🤣
T........k
January 14, 2023
very pickly,, I love it, I open the jar and I smell pickles to me. I haven't have a problem with dry eyes until the smoke actually get in my eye. I got it from illicit, which is a very good company for flower. it tastes so good as well, helps with my dysphoria, anxiety or stress, my POTS, and my chronic pain.
p........5
October 26, 2023
10/10 recommend this strain. Especially if you have any body pain or are experiencing any stress. This will help your worries melt away along with any body pain you are experiencing.