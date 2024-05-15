What a mind blowing taste. After consuming a nice milky hit from my water pipe, I was left with a smooth fruity taste which was super pleasant on the pallet for about 15 -20 minutes after. I feel like this is something you should give someone you really love during the holiday season. I was left with my eyes hanging low and my mood quite optimistic. Can’t wait to hunt down some beans of this strain so I could add her to my garden.

