Pink Grapefruit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Grapefruit.
Pink Grapefruit strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Pink Grapefruit strain flavors
Pink Grapefruit strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pink Grapefruit reviews
m........2
March 26, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
really good and social high! super giggly and relaxing
s........s
January 26, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
feels like a really nice daytime sativa with a surprising body high. its more of an energetic body high rather than the couch lock kind if that makes sense. exactly what i was looking for.
a........s
May 10, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry eyes
Smells exactly like pink grapefruits do and music and colours sound and look amazing
a........7
July 25, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
I had pink grapefruit cookies but this is the closest thing I could find on here 2 that