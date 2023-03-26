Pink Grapefruit
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%
Pink Grapefruit
PkG
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Happy
Grapefruit
Berry
Citrus
Pinene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pink Grapefruit effects are mostly energizing.
Pink Grapefruit potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Pink Grapefruit is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and happy. Pink Grapefruit has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Grapefruit, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink GrapefruitOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Grapefruit strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Pink Grapefruit strain flavors
Pink Grapefruit strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Grapefruit products near you
Similar to Pink Grapefruit near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pink Grapefruit strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
m........2
March 26, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
really good and social high! super giggly and relaxing
s........s
January 26, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
feels like a really nice daytime sativa with a surprising body high. its more of an energetic body high rather than the couch lock kind if that makes sense. exactly what i was looking for.
a........s
May 10, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry eyes
Smells exactly like pink grapefruits do and music and colours sound and look amazing