Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Island.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........k
November 29, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very strong strain! IT hit me quick with euphoria and Buzz. After i was couchlocked and deep relaxed. the smell of berries, strawberries with a touch of gas. sweet and flowery taste. Pink Island is good for my left arm pain. Love this indica so much!
J........3
December 26, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
Sleepy
So I tried this strain. And when they opened the jar my nose said WTF.. u got some issues lol and boy I was rite. It's definitely GAS! If your a smoker I need not say more! Definitely worth the buy at any price so!....... don't think just get it. Trust me!!! Facts
E........a
March 10, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Its a very good strain , the smoke is lighttt and it makes you happyy
D........t
March 15, 2022
Tasty and potent! Heavy sedative, relaxed feel.
G........n
March 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Very strong very good on bongs
P........7
April 27, 2022
great for a late night bubble bath.
L........1
March 16, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
good