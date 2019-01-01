ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Pirate Radio is a sativa-dominant cross between Somali Taxi Ride and Sour Bubble, resulting in an intense strain with powerful cerebral effects. Its flavor is piney while the buds consist of long, fluffy colas that are covered in trichomes. Highlighting the powerful effects of Somali Taxi Ride and the fruity flavor of Sour Bubble, this strain produces a fast-acting high that hits hard, leaving you energized and engaged. Pirate Radio is a great strain for any well-seasoned connoisseur looking for something new to explore.

