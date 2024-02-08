Pixie Stix reviews
a........l
February 8, 2024
Energetic
Hungry
Talkative
👋 I picked a preroll for free and pixie stick was the choice. Gave it a try earlier in the afternoon. Did not care for the smell much,no cough or anything like that. Then SLAP. Like someone just gave u a shot of anderenalin. You know like when ur eyes just pop open. I'm bipolar that's scary for me.So now I'm worried about freaking out and then it was gone! I got up cleaned my bathroom,ruined a very nice song and headed to the fridge. Grabbed a snack and chilled.Now I got a stupid looking smile and everything is funny. I could continue to just chill or get up and go. That's cool,really cool.Nice choice to have. Try it.
J........8
March 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I work 12 hour shifts in the ED, after a long shift, this is the perfect flower to come home to. Very relaxing, allows me to be enjoyable and giggly with the kids after a long day. It's also a great value, you do not need a lot to have hours of e joyement, 1 bowl after I get home, and I'm in a peaceful place until bed!
s........2
August 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Real smooth and relaxing
t........4
October 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Yup!
e........l
September 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
nothing makes me wanna clean at 3 in the morning like smoking pixie stix
j........y
May 14, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Sweet and berry like flavor heavy hitting delicious strong high altogether amazing
d........7
October 10, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
loved it. it works great for my insomnia and chronic nerve pain. I slept like a baby.