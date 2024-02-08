👋 I picked a preroll for free and pixie stick was the choice. Gave it a try earlier in the afternoon. Did not care for the smell much,no cough or anything like that. Then SLAP. Like someone just gave u a shot of anderenalin. You know like when ur eyes just pop open. I'm bipolar that's scary for me.So now I'm worried about freaking out and then it was gone! I got up cleaned my bathroom,ruined a very nice song and headed to the fridge. Grabbed a snack and chilled.Now I got a stupid looking smile and everything is funny. I could continue to just chill or get up and go. That's cool,really cool.Nice choice to have. Try it.