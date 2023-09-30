This was a great following to Alien Labs BK Satellite. Focusing is not a problem with this strain. The mild flower smell is inviting, giving the taste buds something to get excited about. The taste of apple and pear come through very notable without completely drying out your mouth. Felt very creative, to the point where I began designing my tattoo after sitting on it for several years. We made dinner and even a healthy delightful desert for later this evening. Great strain of feeling creative and productive.