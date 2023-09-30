Planet Red reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Planet Red.
Planet Red strain effects
Planet Red reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........x
September 30, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
I really loved the smell and flavor of this bud it was one of those rare strains with a near indescribable smell that tastes exactly like it smells and im happier for it the taste was great like a spicy apple im certainly blessed to be one of the first to try this new strain shout out Alien Labs!!
s........e
November 24, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
So far it’s nice and mellow it’s very calming strain!, I’d say good for an outdoor walk or hike maybe meditation if you into that . I could see it being good for social anxiety or PTSD
s........0
February 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Planet Red is 36%+ THC...so its really potent. To put this review simply...If all cannabis was Planet Red strain, I'd be perfectly content. This stuff is fire
g........l
June 17, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This was a great following to Alien Labs BK Satellite. Focusing is not a problem with this strain. The mild flower smell is inviting, giving the taste buds something to get excited about. The taste of apple and pear come through very notable without completely drying out your mouth. Felt very creative, to the point where I began designing my tattoo after sitting on it for several years. We made dinner and even a healthy delightful desert for later this evening. Great strain of feeling creative and productive.
4........n
August 10, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I was exstreamly impressed with the quality of this flower. Alien Labs does a terrific job with their flower. These nugs were well trimed and cured. Not to dense but dense. The nugs were sticky and had a nice snap when breaking them by finger. Very frosty and speckled with purple. I could really feel it in my eyes and was was very relaxing. Great strain.
W........9
May 12, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Such an incredibly balanced hybrid, and that taste is unreal! Truly like a red apple! Top notch experince all around!
T........0
March 27, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Love it 🔥definitely a strain that will relax you
n........s
October 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I smoked this last night and i swear it was almost like it was infused. i got an Alien Labs 1/8th and it came in at 31%thc. steady body high with a diabolical head high.