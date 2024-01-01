Platinum Blue Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Blue Dream.
Platinum Blue Dream strain effects
Platinum Blue Dream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........s
January 1, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great high, intensifies over the first 15 minutes.. Full body buzz. Heavy hitter. Got my half ounce in Las Vegas for $60 - Curaleaf
h........a
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Got an 8th of PlatinumBlueDream grown by Redwood here in my home town of Las Vegas, Nevada. This batch is absolutely amazing. Sticky icky buds. Nice chunky big nugs. Covered in this peach colored pistils surrounded by clear sticky trichomes. The smell is amazing it literally smells like some type of candy. Definitely recommend trying out Redwood's batch of PlatinumBlueDream if you are able to get your hands on it.
k........1
March 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Ripped the bong and off the first hit im already in a strong head high! Doesnt disappoint! Great sunday strain