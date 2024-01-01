Got an 8th of PlatinumBlueDream grown by Redwood here in my home town of Las Vegas, Nevada. This batch is absolutely amazing. Sticky icky buds. Nice chunky big nugs. Covered in this peach colored pistils surrounded by clear sticky trichomes. The smell is amazing it literally smells like some type of candy. Definitely recommend trying out Redwood's batch of PlatinumBlueDream if you are able to get your hands on it.