Platinum Blue Dream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and Blueberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum Blue Dream is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as Bloom Cannabis, Weedmaps, and Ibudtender. Platinum Blue Dream is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Blue Dream effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Blue Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Platinum Blue Dream features flavors like tart berries, warm earth, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Platinum Blue Dream typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Platinum Blue Dream is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Blue Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.