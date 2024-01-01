Platinum Blue Dream
Platinum Blue Dream effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Blue Dream potency is higher THC than average.
Platinum Blue Dream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and Blueberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum Blue Dream is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as Bloom Cannabis, Weedmaps, and Ibudtender. Platinum Blue Dream is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Blue Dream effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Blue Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Platinum Blue Dream features flavors like tart berries, warm earth, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Platinum Blue Dream typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Platinum Blue Dream is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Blue Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum Blue DreamOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Platinum Blue Dream strain effects
Platinum Blue Dream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Platinum Blue Dream products near you
Similar to Platinum Blue Dream near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—