Platinum Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Cake.
Platinum Cake strain effects
Platinum Cake strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
j........s
March 4, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
first of all, high as fuck. Its a total head high for me, which i enjoy. Little to NONE anxiety whatsoever which is kinda rare for me so this strain is awesome for that! I feel pretty good except i’m hungry and a little disoriented bc I probably took one hit too many, so less is more w this one. I really liked the taste of this strain it was coffee and piney or floral. Ty for reading this if u did
R........e
January 19, 2021
The best hybrid I ever smoke. It taste amazing, very piney and sweet, each puff feels like a goodie. It make me fell very calm, but Not sleepy, And some burst of euporia come by sometime. It is a perfect stain for anytime of the day, it is now my 1#.
d........6
February 22, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Has a pine resin flavor with underlying floral notes and slight menthol tasting smoke on the draw that gives way to a heavily fruity blueberry flavor that hits the back of your tongue on the exhale effervescing a flowery blueberry aroma throughout your sinuses. As enjoyable as it is to smoke, and it is a tasty treat, I don't think it's a particularly potent strain. I took 3 full sized hits and I'm still able to type this review. I expect to be drooling on myself after 3 hits of premium cannabis. Has a mellow slightly tingly body buzz with mild sensation of weighing very little, like walking on the moon maybe or floating. My mind feels calm and stress free, like my brain took a hot shower, but also centered and focused at the same time. Sensing some uplifting properties here as well. I think this strain would work well for antianxiety and stress relief, and possibly for headache relief. I'll make this my "at work" strain until I get some more Cherry Bomb. But probably won't purchase it again. Of coarse this review is under the assumption that what I got actually was the Platinum Cake strain.
P........n
August 10, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
I've been smoking this strain for a couple weeks and I really enjoy it. Dark green, orange hairs, dense nugs. Instant head change after the first initial toke. Very tasty. Puts my mind and body at ease. Highly recommend for naturally high functioning anxious people.
r........8
March 23, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dude. Platinum. Cake. Is the balls. Can’t recommend enough. Straight light speed. Heavy eyes and fun times
s........6
April 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Love this statin. I’ve tried numerous indica and sativa strains and honestly cannot seem to feel the difference. But platinum cake is a different story. I feel euphoric, happy? And very productive. I mean ridiculously productive. I wanted to clean the house, put laundry away, do yard work. My wife loves when I smoke this strain of cannabis.
b........4
August 21, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
p good
K........a
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
So I got this stuff from Virginia. I live in the prohibition land aka Tennessee but I get this to help with my back pain, I have went through too many windshields 😅 so it helps with that, and it also helps me calm down and gets rid of my anxiety 5 stars I would recommend this to anyone who deals with bad anxiety