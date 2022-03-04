Has a pine resin flavor with underlying floral notes and slight menthol tasting smoke on the draw that gives way to a heavily fruity blueberry flavor that hits the back of your tongue on the exhale effervescing a flowery blueberry aroma throughout your sinuses. As enjoyable as it is to smoke, and it is a tasty treat, I don't think it's a particularly potent strain. I took 3 full sized hits and I'm still able to type this review. I expect to be drooling on myself after 3 hits of premium cannabis. Has a mellow slightly tingly body buzz with mild sensation of weighing very little, like walking on the moon maybe or floating. My mind feels calm and stress free, like my brain took a hot shower, but also centered and focused at the same time. Sensing some uplifting properties here as well. I think this strain would work well for antianxiety and stress relief, and possibly for headache relief. I'll make this my "at work" strain until I get some more Cherry Bomb. But probably won't purchase it again. Of coarse this review is under the assumption that what I got actually was the Platinum Cake strain.