I hit it in a pipe and dry vaped it, I prefer the dry vape, straight smoke gave ME, a headache however the vape method cut back the frontal cortex high but left a nice relaxing body high and pain relief I enjoyed. It is a nice indica blend I definitely recommend using it at night or at least if you don’t have much else to do. lol. I did experience adequate pain relief and even some Bronqual dilation even though I have no issues with breathing. I did experience a heightened ability to concentrate witch is nice. I did notice a heightened sexual experience probably due to the dosi gene if I had to guess. I would recommend the strain in your arsenal. Again I prefer the vape method but you do you. I got a nice pine earthy note but not overpowering the effects took a good 15/20 min to get full swing but were nice with two good pulls on the vape at about 390°.