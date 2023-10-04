Platinum Dosi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Dosi.
Platinum Dosi strain effects
Platinum Dosi reviews
t........7
October 4, 2023
Creative
Focused
Talkative
After smoking the first one with my half brother, we were both pretty fried & noticed it around half a joint later. Both our tolerances are pretty decent, can smoke a couple & still be functional and able to do all kindsa stuff. At the moment of smoking this I feel quite creative & can just let my mind flow out the ideas or words in this case, although the high is very intense keep this in mind. (especially beginner stoners) Final thoughts: Im fucking baked! Beautiful strain amazing flavor!
h........7
March 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
i like it allot champ it makes me really happy and laugh very much champ pls get this its great
a........r
April 12, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
I hit it in a pipe and dry vaped it, I prefer the dry vape, straight smoke gave ME, a headache however the vape method cut back the frontal cortex high but left a nice relaxing body high and pain relief I enjoyed. It is a nice indica blend I definitely recommend using it at night or at least if you don’t have much else to do. lol. I did experience adequate pain relief and even some Bronqual dilation even though I have no issues with breathing. I did experience a heightened ability to concentrate witch is nice. I did notice a heightened sexual experience probably due to the dosi gene if I had to guess. I would recommend the strain in your arsenal. Again I prefer the vape method but you do you. I got a nice pine earthy note but not overpowering the effects took a good 15/20 min to get full swing but were nice with two good pulls on the vape at about 390°.