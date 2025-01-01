stock photo similar to Platinum Funk
Platinum Funk
Platinum Funk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Mama Funk from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Purple Punch and grown exclusively by Platinum Funk Farms. This strain has a pungent aroma akin to a strawberry milkshake, with additional diesel notes. Platinum Funk has uplifting, creative, and talkative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Funk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Platinum Funk strain effects
