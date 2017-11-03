ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Platinum GSC
  4. Reviews

Platinum GSC reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum GSC.

Effects

Show all

784 people reported 6506 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 31%
Stress 35%
Pain 31%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 17%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

1,208

Avatar for JustinEsativa
Member since 2019
What can I do with one ounce of dry popcorn bugs I just got it in too and it's annoying when you get dryers up bud. Bone dry or near bone dry.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Pressurekingdom
Member since 2020
A nice day time strain, made me energized.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Donniegoodlife
Member since 2020
Compact dense buds. Great texture upon grinding. Uplifting, but not all that joyful, with just a touch of that indica sedation. This bud is too much of a jack-of-all-trades for me when I'd rather specialize.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
User uploaded image of Platinum GSC
more photos
Avatar for Gnarlydread
Member since 2017
solid consistent looking nugs and clean smoke, the batch I got had a strong sweet smell that reminded me of caramel cookies
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for portalmaser
Member since 2020
When I’m happy oh god I’m happy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kaylaginnings
Member since 2020
It helps my mood and relaxes me. It also tastes great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MicroDos
Member since 2020
GSC has always been my go-to hybrid strain. I suffer from OCD, anxiety, and depression, and this strain knocks out all three. One or two puffs will immediately level you out and helps mitigate mood swings throughout the day. The taste is phenomenal, and you’ll quickly feel your head shoot up to the ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted