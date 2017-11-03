We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Compact dense buds. Great texture upon grinding. Uplifting, but not all that joyful, with just a touch of that indica sedation. This bud is too much of a jack-of-all-trades for me when I'd rather specialize.
GSC has always been my go-to hybrid strain. I suffer from OCD, anxiety, and depression, and this strain knocks out all three. One or two puffs will immediately level you out and helps mitigate mood swings throughout the day. The taste is phenomenal, and you’ll quickly feel your head shoot up to the ...