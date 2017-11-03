ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Platinum GSC
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Platinum GSC
  • Close up cannabis flower of Platinum GSC

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 1256 reviews

Platinum GSC

aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies, Platinum Cookies, Bay Platinum Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 77 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1256 reviews

Platinum GSC nugget
Platinum GSC
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

784 people reported 6506 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 31%
Stress 35%
Pain 31%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 17%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,256

Show all

Avatar for darthvaperrr
Member since 2015
Super duper dense, almost impossible to crush a nug between two fingers. Had a gorgeous coating of crystals so large you could see them without even squinting, it was amazing. The high had a nice body stone, whilst sending my mind to a different planet. A very psychoactive strain, potent to the Nth ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for LAhillbilly
Member since 2015
I took 2 months off from smoking, been smoking for over 20 years. Every once in awhile it's good to take a break. So, I swung by my new favorite dispensary in SilverLake(Los Angeles), CA. I wanted a Jack strain, which I got(Jack the Ripper), but noticed this strain Platinum Cookies. Now I have h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for SirDonaldius
Member since 2014
I'm far from a connoisseur, this is only my fourth or fifth medical strain so far, but I found this one to be just what I needed. I started really smoking about six months ago, after 30 years of smoking every few months or so. Never really enjoyed it, either. Then I saw Super High Me, and the vot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for JungleManDan
Member since 2014
My absolute favorite strain I've tried! So frosty it's crazy, my kief catcher is filling at an incredible speed. The smell is a sweet earthing pungent dank with a hint of mint, and the buds are larger than your average plant. The high hits fast and hard! Would almost compare to a hit of honey oil. (...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for CassyCasserole
Member since 2014
Platinum Cookie is very strong. Its platinum kush crossed with girl scout cookies so it has a very sweet smell and taste. Beautiful plant. Good bed-time bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Platinum GSC nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Platinum GSC nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum GSC
First strain child
Cirrus
child
Second strain child
Suicide Girl
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Platinum GSC

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Platinum GSC nearby.