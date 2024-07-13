Platinum GSC reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum GSC.

Platinum GSC strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Platinum GSC strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

July 13, 2024
A relaxing, head-centered high. Got me fucked enough to be basically incapable of giving a good rating if that helps.
1 person found this helpful
January 13, 2024
Smokes really nice got me faded
July 1, 2024
one of my favorite strains now thank you for the awesomeness.
Yesterday
Classic dank, toasted n laxed but kinda sharp too

