Platinum GSC reviews
Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum GSC.
Platinum GSC strain effects
Platinum GSC reviews
g........4
July 13, 2024
Sleepy
Uplifted
A relaxing, head-centered high. Got me fucked enough to be basically incapable of giving a good rating if that helps.
k........s
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smokes really nice got me faded
m........l
July 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
one of my favorite strains now thank you for the awesomeness.
T........d
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
Classic dank, toasted n laxed but kinda sharp too