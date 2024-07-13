stock photo similar to Platinum GSC
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Platinum GSC

Platinum GSC is a hybrid weed strain that's a premium version of GSC, which breeder Jigga made from OG Kush crossed to F1 Durban. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Platinum GSC is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Platinum GSC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum GSC, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Platinum GSC strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Platinum GSC strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Platinum GSC strain reviews4

July 13, 2024
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Uplifted
A relaxing, head-centered high. Got me fucked enough to be basically incapable of giving a good rating if that helps.
1 person found this helpful
July 1, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
one of my favorite strains now thank you for the awesomeness.
January 13, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Smokes really nice got me faded
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Platinum GSC strain genetics